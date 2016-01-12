Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
green paint and brush color building colour interior nails room hand wall home paint brush instrument new paintbrush house residential repair indoor tools hair construction residence fingers glowing s
Photo Formats
2912 × 4368 pixels • 9.7 × 14.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG