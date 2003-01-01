Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Green moss growing on bark of a tree trunk in the autumn. Dense moss covered bark of a tree in tropical forest. Nature. Panning shot, Natural background, Selective focus
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134276051

Item ID: 2134276051

Green moss growing on bark of a tree trunk in the autumn. Dense moss covered bark of a tree in tropical forest. Nature. Panning shot, Natural background, Selective focus

Formats

  • 6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

JAZ STUDIO

JAZ STUDIO