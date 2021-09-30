Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2080916689
A green morph of Malabar pit viper resting on a wet tree branch inside the jungles of Agumbe
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agumbeanimalanimalsattackbackgroundbeautifulbeautycloseupcoldbloodedcolordangerendemicenvironmentexotic snakefoodforestgardengreengreen morphgrey morphharvesthealthyherpetologyinsectkarnatakaleafmacromalabar pit vipernaturalnatureorganicpit viperplantpoisonouspredatorreptilescalessnakesnakessnakes of indiasummervenomvenomousvenomous snakesviper snakewestern ghatswhitewildwildlifeyellow
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
Similar images
More from this artist