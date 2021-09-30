Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095733071
Green mint cookies on napkin in wicker basket, milk in a glass and a jug on the background of light wooden board
k
By kostrez
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aromabakingbasketbeveragebiscuitboardbreakfastcolorconfectionerycookerycookieculinarydeliciousdessertdrinkflourfoodfreshglassgourmethealthyheapherbalhorizontalindoorsingredientjugleafmealmedicinementholmilkmintnapkinnaturalnobodyorganicpastrypeppermintplantseasoningshortbreadshortcakesnacksweettastytreatwickerwooden
Categories: Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist