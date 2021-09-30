Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095036915
green leaves among purple leaves in the garden
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbeautifulbeautybloombloomingblossomblossomingbotanicbotanicalbotanybrightcloseupcolorcolorfuldecorationflorafloralflowerfreshfreshnessgardengardeninggreengrowthleafleafsleavesmacronaturalnatureoutdoorparkpatternpetalpetalspinkplantpurpleromanticsceneryseasonspringspringtimesummertreetropicalviewvioletwarmwhite
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist