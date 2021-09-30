Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092577464
Green leaf and petiole background. Light green leaves and natural scars with copy spaces. selective focus
k
By kaninw
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractagricultureartautumnbackgroundbeautifulbeautybotanybranchbrightcloseupcolorcolorfulcopy spacedesigndetailenvironmentflorafoliageforestfreshfreshnessgardengraphicgreengreen leafgrowthisolatedleafleaveslifelightmacronaturalnatureorganicpatternpetioleplantspacespringsummertexturetexturedtreetropicalveinwallpaperwhiteyoung
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist