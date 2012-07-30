Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Green kitchen sponge with a rough texture on a white background. Kitchen utensils for washing dishes. The rough side of the kitchen sponge to remove burnt and heavy soiling on dishes during washing
Formats
5800 × 3867 pixels • 19.3 × 12.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG