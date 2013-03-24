Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
The green huntsman spider (Micrommata virescens)female. It does not build a web, and hunts insects in green vegetation, where it is well camouflaged.
Photo Formats
2550 × 1700 pixels • 8.5 × 5.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.