Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Green Home. relaxed stylish woman with long wavy hair at modern home in sunny day in green pants and grey blouse sitting in a blue armchair.
Young woman sitting on the bench with laptop
Candid image of a young pretty woman using smartphone and makes notes in a notebook in a cafe
Beautiful lady talking on the phone and discussing business strategies with her colleague sitting in modern cafe with green terrace
Asian Young woman at home sitting near window relaxing in her living room reading book. Beautiful girl wearing black suit sitting on white sofa reading book.
Portrait of beautiful young woman in a restaurant on a summer terrace with plants
Pretty young woman with curly hair holding mobile phone in the room
Enjoying time at home. Beautiful young smiling woman using phone and drinking coffee while sitting in a big comfortable chair at home. Large copyspace.

See more

1231589206

See more

1231589206

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131507755

Item ID: 2131507755

Green Home. relaxed stylish woman with long wavy hair at modern home in sunny day in green pants and grey blouse sitting in a blue armchair.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 6000 pixels • 13.3 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alliance Images

Alliance Images