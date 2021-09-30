Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083857844
Green head of cabbage in the farm, vegetable garden close up. Raindrops on the leaves. Healthy food, lifestyle concept. Harvest. Agriculture.
Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine
s
By saha_stozhko
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agriculturebackgroundbeautifulbotanycabbagecabbage leafclose-upcloseupcropscultivationculturedietenvironmentfarmfieldfloraflowerfoodforestfreshfreshnessgardengardeninggreengrowgrowinggrowthharvesthealthyingredientjuicyleafleaveslettucemacromacro naturenaturalnaturenutritionorganicoutdoorplantrawripesaladspringsummervegetablevegetablesvegetarian
Categories: Nature, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist