Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Green fresh semeni sabzi wheat grass in white plate with traditional Azerbaijani pastry shekerbura and pakhlava with wooden shebeke pattern, Novruz spring equinox celebration in Azerbaijan
Formats
5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG