Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Green fresh semeni sabzi wheat grass in white plate decorated with red ribbon with wooden shebeke pattern, Novruz spring equinox celebration in Azerbaijan
Red ribbon bow for valentine day love beautiful
Valentine's day gift box with a red bow on a white wooden table. With copy space
Christmas gift box on wooden background
Top view gift box wrapped with green paper and gold and red ribbon on vary background. Christmas festival and Happy New Year.
Gift box for Valentine's Day. View of present box package decorated into the white paper and red bow-knot. Flat lay on white background.
Christmas presents with gift box on wooden background .
elongated gift box with a red ribbon on a gray background. blank for postcard, poster, banner, place for your text

See more

1559802035

See more

1559802035

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130393734

Item ID: 2130393734

Green fresh semeni sabzi wheat grass in white plate decorated with red ribbon with wooden shebeke pattern, Novruz spring equinox celebration in Azerbaijan

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

C

Chinara Guliyeva