Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089998490
green coconut with freshly cut stems photographed in macro style so that it is clearly visible
c
By catalunga
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agricultureasianbackgroundbeautifulbeautycloseupcocococonutcolorconcretecookingdrinkdropexoticfoodfreshfreshnessfruitgardengreengrungyharvesthealthhealthyisolatedjuiceleafliquidlotusnaturalnaturenobodynutritionoilorganicpalmplantrefreshmentshotsummersweettastytexturetexturedtreetropicalvegetarianwaterweatheredwhite
Categories: Food and Drink, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist