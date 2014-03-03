Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
green cannabis plants growing in medical cannabis fields in Germany, medical marijuana legalization concept, cannabidiol oil production, CBD, drug trafficking, drug addiction
Edit
Lush green forest on the horizon is isolated. The edge of a forest with deciduous and coniferous trees, natural background. Wide size
exotic green plants on teide volcano on tenerife island
The tree tops in the suburbs of Seattle
A bunch of dill isolated on a white background.
Fir tree brunch close up
plants and flowers

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Rarely used

Rising Star

This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.

2135415705

Item ID: 2135415705

green cannabis plants growing in medical cannabis fields in Germany, medical marijuana legalization concept, cannabidiol oil production, CBD, drug trafficking, drug addiction

Formats

  • 5500 × 3667 pixels • 18.3 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kittyfly

Kittyfly