Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
The green cabbages in a supermarket. Cabbage background. Fresh cabbage from farm field at market place. A lot of cabbage on the pallet. Selling vegetables at the farmer market.
Formats
2718 × 3624 pixels • 9.1 × 12.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG