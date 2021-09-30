Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090967505
Green banana on a white background.
Karangpandan, Karanganyar Regency, Central Java, Indonesia
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agriculturebackgroundbananabanana handbananasbunchclose upclose-upcloseupclustercooking bananasdeliciousdietdietingfoodfreshfreshnessfruitgreengreen bananashandhealthhealthyhealthy eatingingredientisolatedjuicynaturalnaturenobodynutrientnutritionnutritiveobjectorganicpeelplantainrawskinsnackstudiosummersweettastytropicalunripevegetarianvitaminwhitewhite background
Categories: Food and Drink, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist