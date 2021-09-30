Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091418279
Green bamboo, Phyllostachys pubescens, Poaceae family. Manaus – Amazon, Brazil
g
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aromabeautifulbloomblossombotanistbotanybouquetbreedingbudbushcalyxchlorophyllcoloredcolorsfloraflora worldfloristflowersfragrancegardengardeninggreengreen bamboogrowguentermanausinsectsleavesnaturalnaturenectaroutdoorparkphyllostachys pubescensplantspoaceae familypollinateseedsshrubtravel photographytropicalvegetation
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist