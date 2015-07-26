Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Green apples with a red side. On a thin brown branch among the green leaves of an apple tree, apples are green-red in color and medium in size. The fruits are starting to turn red.
Green apples ripen on an apple tree among the leaves
Red and Green Apple
Branch with several red apples in the closeup
Lime key
Close up of apples on a Tree
Red apple with green lefs
apple on tree

See more

1115317724

See more

1115317724

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137774437

Item ID: 2137774437

Green apples with a red side. On a thin brown branch among the green leaves of an apple tree, apples are green-red in color and medium in size. The fruits are starting to turn red.

Formats

  • 3872 × 2592 pixels • 12.9 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 669 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 335 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrew Swarga

Andrew Swarga