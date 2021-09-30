Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092766146
Greek traditional Soulvaki (plural souvlakia). A popular delicious Greek food consisting of small pieces of meat on a skewer. A practice historically dates back to the Bronze Age and Mycenaean Greece.
