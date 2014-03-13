Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Great Tit or Parus major or Kohlmeise. A yellow-green titmouse with a black cap and black tie sits on a bare branch of a birch on a winter snowy day.A tit sits on a branch under falling snowflakes.
Formats
6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG