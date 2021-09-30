Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101737154
Great tit (Parus major) catching insect in the beak, close up bird portrait on isolated background. Small bird feeding on the ground.
N
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
animalavesbackgroundbeakbeautifulbirdbird foodbirdwatchingblackbugcatchingdefocuseatingecologyfeedingfoodforestgardengrassgreatgreat tithabitathuntingingestinsectisolatedmacromajormealnaturenurtureoneparidaeparuspasseriformespeckingportraitposingprettyprofilesmallsongbirdspeciesspringtiturbanvisitorwildlifewoodyellow
Categories: Animals/Wildlife
Similar images
More from this artist