Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Great Masterpiece of Stone Architecture, Santhebennur Pushkarini, Devangere, Karnataka, India Built by Hanumantappa Nayaka a local Palegar in 16th Century
Edit
Phra , Lao
In Khmer architecture, the period of Angkor is the period in the history of the Khmer Empire from approximately the later half of the eighth century AD to the first half of the fifteenth century CE.
BORUTTA,ITALY - SEPTEMBER 20,2014 - Church San Pietro di Sorres in Borutta.It was built between 12th - 13th centuries, it was the cathedral of the Diocese of Sorres no longer in existence until 1505.
Prambanan or Rara Jonggrang is a 9th-century Hindu temple compound in Special Region of Yogyakarta, Indonesia
Vientiane Laos February 16, 2018 The Patuxay Monument, known by the French as the Monument Aux Morts, built between 1957 and 1968 to commemorate the struggle for independence from the French.
Beautiful ancient Lotus Mahal at Hampi temple from 14th century Vijayanagara kingdom is now a famous world heritage site
Ancient Greek Temple Door at Ephesus

See more

410410045

See more

410410045

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2142642595

Item ID: 2142642595

Great Masterpiece of Stone Architecture, Santhebennur Pushkarini, Devangere, Karnataka, India Built by Hanumantappa Nayaka a local Palegar in 16th Century

Formats

  • 3368 × 6000 pixels • 11.2 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 561 × 1000 pixels • 1.9 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 281 × 500 pixels • 0.9 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

R

RealityImages