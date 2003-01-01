Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Great long exposure that stretches the clouds and a mighty mountain in the picture called Grosser Mythen in the canton of Schwyz in Switzerland with a small log cabin in the foreground.
Formats
8192 × 5464 pixels • 27.3 × 18.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG