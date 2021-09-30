Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090987293
The great grey shrike, lat. Lanius excubitor, sitting on the branch with blue background. The great grey shrike is a large songbird species in the shrike family
By Dark_Side
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Parks/Outdoor
