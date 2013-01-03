Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The great cormorant, Phalacrocorax carbo known as the great black cormorant across the Northern Hemisphere, the black cormorant in Australia and the black shag further south in New Zealand
Edit
a cormorant on a branch in a small pond in the sunshine
Great cormorant (Phalacrocorax carbo),
Sunny day in Angringnon Park, Lasalle with close up shot of a Heron, lake and foliage.
Duck with fresh fish in it beak
Sunny day in Angringnon Park, Lasalle with close up shot of a Heron, lake and foliage.
A greater white-breasted cormorant with green eyes, a white neck and black feathers is perched with its wings folded on a dead branch sticking out of the water at an angle.
white swan swimming on the lake in the wild

See more

718302622

See more

718302622

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138488081

Item ID: 2138488081

The great cormorant, Phalacrocorax carbo known as the great black cormorant across the Northern Hemisphere, the black cormorant in Australia and the black shag further south in New Zealand

Formats

  • 3085 × 3085 pixels • 10.3 × 10.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

R

RudiErnst