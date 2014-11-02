Images

Image
481500391

481500391

2123766227

Item ID: 2123766227

Great Bustard (Otis tarda). Male bird with group of females balloon displaying in Open Grassland with Flowers in Extremadura Spain. March. Wildlife Scene of Nature in Europe.

Formats

  • 5598 × 3149 pixels • 18.7 × 10.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Rudmer Zwerver

Rudmer Zwerver