Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Great business idea concept with blue crumpled office paper and yellow paper ball. Top view of new idea concept over turquoise blue background. Creative idea concept with copy space.
Top view of four hand-painted blue and gold eggs on a blue background. Easter concept with copy space for text. Template for greeting card, banner, wallpaper. Minimal flat lay easter style
top view of power saving light bulb surrounded with crumpled papers on blue surface
top view of crumpled paper balls on orange background
couple of gold cupcakes on colorful background
Vegeterian bean chips and lentils on yellow background. Top view. Healthy eating concept.
Gold marble eggs easter decoration
Crumpled paper balls on a yellow background

See more

572115160

See more

572115160

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133508379

Item ID: 2133508379

Great business idea concept with blue crumpled office paper and yellow paper ball. Top view of new idea concept over turquoise blue background. Creative idea concept with copy space.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Ruslan Grumble

Ruslan Grumble