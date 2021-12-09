Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094977062
Graz, Austria-December 09, 2021: People walking through heavy snow and the Town Hall building in the background, in the city center of Graz, Steiermark, Austria, in winter day
Graz, Austria
A
By Aron M
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
architectureattractionaustriabeautifulbuildingchristmascitycity breakcoldcrowdedculturedestinationeuropefamousgrazheavy snowheritagehistorichistoryholidayslandmarklandscapemorningoldpeoplerushskysnowsteiermarkstormstreetstyriatourismtowntown halltraffictramtramwaytravelunesco world heritage siteurbanvacationwhitewindywinter
Categories: Parks/Outdoor, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist