Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094977059
Graz, Austria - December 09, 2021: People in front of the beautiful Mariahilfer church on heavy snow, in Graz, Steiermark, Austria, in winter
Graz, Austria
A
By Aron M
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ancientarchitectureattractionaustriabaroquebuildingcathedralchristmaschristmas marketchurchcitycity breakcity centercityscapedestinationeuropefamousgrazheavy snowheritagehistoricholidayshouseslandmarklandscapemariahilfermedievaloldoutdoorpeoplesnowsteiermarkstormstreetstyriatourismtowertowntravelunesco world heritageurbanvacationviewweatherwindwinter
Categories: Parks/Outdoor, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist