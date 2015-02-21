Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Gray laptop and headphones with a microphone on a gray shiny surface. Distance learning concept in quarantine. Modern freelance. Workplace. Distance communication.
Edit
Opened gray laptop with connected photo camera and micro card on white wooden table, point of view, copy space.
Handcuffs is on the laptop keyboard. isolated
Computer with flat screen isolated on white
Opened gray laptop with connected photo camera and micro card on white wooden table, point of view, copy space.
Photo of a black and white button in a coffee machine. Configuration modes of the coffee machine
computer concept with stethoscope on laptop,
An open laptop with connected headphones on a wooden table. The concept of workplace organization. Equipment for recording, communication and listening to music. Flat lay.

See more

1706929327

See more

1706929327

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143586435

Item ID: 2143586435

Gray laptop and headphones with a microphone on a gray shiny surface. Distance learning concept in quarantine. Modern freelance. Workplace. Distance communication.

Formats

  • 3053 × 2117 pixels • 10.2 × 7.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 693 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 347 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Valentin Kundeus

Valentin Kundeus