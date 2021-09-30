Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085038335
Gray dry concrete stone uneven surface closeup texture background
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractagedantiqueartbackdropbackgroundbackgroundsbrightcementcloseupconcreteconstructiondecordecorationdesigndetaildirtydrygraphicgraygreygrungegrungyimageindustrialmaterialmock upmockupmoke upnaturalnatureoldpatternplateposterretrorockroughspacestonestructurestylesurfacetexturetexturedvintagewallwallpaperweatheredwhite
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist