Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092202575
Gray dry concrete stone structured uneven surface close up industrial rough background texture
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractagedantiqueartbackdropbackgroundbackgroundsbetoncementcloseupconcreteconstructiondecordecorationdesigndetaildirtydrygraphicgraygreygrungegrungyimageindustrialluxurymaterialmock upmockupmoke upoldpatternplateposterretrorockroughspacestonestructurestylesurfacetexturetexturedvintagewallwallpaperweathered
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist