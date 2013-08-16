Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
gray domestic tabby cat eating fresh green grass close-up on white background with selective focus and blur. Licking its nose with pink tongue, eyes closed.
Formats
5079 × 7615 pixels • 16.9 × 25.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG