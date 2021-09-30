Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099981389
In a grassy meadow not far from the village is an old well. It is covered with planks. Above it there is a wooden canopy with a slate roof. A metal bucket on a chain is lifted by a wooden drum.
Beshankovichy District, Belarus
