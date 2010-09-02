Images

Image
Grasslands are areas dominated by grasses. sedge and rush can also be found with variable proportions of legumes, like clover, and other herbs. barely, grassland, frozen grass, aristida, nature.
asparagus plant in vegetable garden, grown in organic farm
Eleusine indica, Indian goosegrass,yard-grass, goosegrass, wiregrass, crowfootgrass
Prickly Flowers Autumn
Cyperus rotundus (coco-grass, Java grass, nut grass, purple nut sedge, purple nutsedge, red nut sedge, Khmer kravanh chruk, rumput teki) with natural background. Cyperus rotundus is a perennial plant.
dry inflorescence in the shape of an umbrella on a blurry green background
Ripe rape field (Brassica napus) after a rain shower, shortly before harvest in june in Uslar, district Northeim , Lower Saxony, Germany
wild goosegrass weed grows wildly on the lawn/field.

1456256180

1456256180

2135712021

Item ID: 2135712021

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Meenu Varghese

Meenu Varghese