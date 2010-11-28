Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Grapsus grapsus known as Sally Lightfoot Crab is one of the species that inhabits the Galapagos Islands. Lives amongst the rocks above the limit of the sea. It is agile but used as bait by fishermen.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

22416619

Stock Photo ID: 22416619

Grapsus grapsus known as Sally Lightfoot Crab is one of the species that inhabits the Galapagos Islands. Lives amongst the rocks above the limit of the sea. It is agile but used as bait by fishermen.

Photo Formats

  • 2000 × 3008 pixels • 6.7 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 665 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Y

Yai