Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A granite rock with steep slopes rises above a frozen lake with reflection on the ice at sunset - Bubbles of methane gas frozen into clear ice - Lake Baikal, Russia
Hollow Rock on the Lake Superior north shore in Minnesota
Spherical panorama 360 180 degrees Cape shaman on the island of Olkhon, Lake Baikal.
Ice hummocks on Lake Baikal, Eastern Siberia, Russia
Baikal Lake in December. Olkhon island on a frosty clear morning. The famous Shamanka Rock is a natural landmark in the rays of the dawn sun. Magnificent winter landscape, natural background
Baikal Lake. Small Sea Strait at cold sunny day. Beautiful blue slippery ice with cracks near famous Dragon Rock on edge of Ogoy Island - a natural landmark. Ice travel on frozen lake (focus on ice)
Photogenic and intricate iceberg under an interesting and blue sky during sunset. Effect of global warming in nature. Conceptual image of melting glacier in deep blue water in Antarctica or Greenland
Big blue icebergs at sunset, western Greenland

See more

1080807782

See more

1080807782

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128954787

Item ID: 2128954787

A granite rock with steep slopes rises above a frozen lake with reflection on the ice at sunset - Bubbles of methane gas frozen into clear ice - Lake Baikal, Russia

Formats

  • 6500 × 4279 pixels • 21.7 × 14.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 658 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 329 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

muratart

muratart