Grandfather's Grandmother's Rocks - Hin Ta Hin Yai, the most famous and most visited rocks in Koh Samui. Reminding the shape of the male and female genitals
Ke Ga beach at Mui Ne, Phan Thiet, Binh Thuan, Vietnam. Ke Ga Cape or lighthouse is the most favourite destination for visitors to Binh Thuan Province
Hin Ta and Hin Yai Rocks. A famous place on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand.
Hin son island is a small island near Lipe island. This island is very unique with a large stone that look like human face lay down on the other one that made by nature.
La Digue, Seychelles. Granite boulder rocks on day hike around island
diving spot at cube granite rock stand on the base rock in balance in the south of Thailand
The amazing rocks formation in Tanjung Kelayang beach one of the famous beach in Belitong island, Indonesia
Similan Islands, Andaman Sea, Thailand

