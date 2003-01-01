Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Photo ID: 2126587955
Grandfather's Grandmother's Rocks - Hin Ta Hin Yai, the most famous and most visited rocks in Koh Samui. Reminding the shape of the male and female genitals
Photo Formats
9504 × 6336 pixels • 31.7 × 21.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG