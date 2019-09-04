Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088212545
Grand Canal and Basilica Santa Maria della Salute in Venice, Italy on 04.09.2019.
Venice, Metropolitan City of Venice, Italy
R
By ReoromART
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
architecturebasilicabuildingcanalcathedralcatholicchannelchristianchurchcitycityscapedelladestinationeuropeeuropeangrandgrandeharborislanditaliaitalianitalylagoonlandmarklandscapemedievalmediterraneannaturepanoramareflectionreligionriversalutesanta mariaseatourismtouriststowertowntransportationtravelvacationvenetianveneziaveniceviewwaterwaterway
Categories: Religion, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist