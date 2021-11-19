Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084413003
Granada, Spain 19 November 2021 : Wooden and gold detailed ceiling. Alhambra de Granada.
Granada, Spain
H
By Hvarts
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractalhambraancientandaluciaantiquearabarabicarchitectureartbackdropbackgroundbuildingceilingculturedecordecorationdecorativedesigndetailelementeuropegeometricgoldgranadahistoricalinlaidislamicmoorishmotifoldornamentalornatepalacepatternreligionreligiousseamlessshapespainspanishstarsymmetricalsymmetrytexturetraditionalunescovintagewallpaperwood
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist