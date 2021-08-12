Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085890647
Granada, Spain, 12 August 2021: City view taken from atop of Arms Tower in Alhambra palace. World Heritage Site by UNESCO. Andalucia, Spain.
Granada, Spain
r
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aerialalbaicinalcazabaalhambraancientandaluciaandalusiaarabicarchitecturebuildingcapitalcastlecitadelcitycityscapeespanaeuropeeuropeanfamousfortfortressgranadahistorichistoricalhistorylandmarklandscapemoorisholdpalacepanoramaroofscenicskylinespainspanishstreetsummertourismtouristtowertowntravelunescourbanview
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks
Similar images
More from this artist