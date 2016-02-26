Images

Granada Spain - 09 14 2021: Exterior main facade view at the Charles V Palace, located on Assabica hill, plaza Palace Charles V with tourist people visiting, Alhambra Granada Spain
Dresden, Saxony, Germany - July 24. 2015: Tourists in front of the Opera House Semperoper on the Theatre Square in Dresden.
Dresden, Germany- January 4,2017: The Semper Opera House - built by the project of Gottfried Semper. . It was opened in 1841. Near the theater walk tourists
PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC - OCTOBER 14, 2018: The facade of Rudolfinum Concert Hall.
Vienna, Austria, January 22, 2020.. Building of The Natural History Museum. It is a large natural history museum located in Vienna.
PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 13, 2014: View fragments of Louvre buildings in Square Courtyard (Cour Carree) of Louvre Museum. Louvre Museum is one of the largest and most visited museums worldwide.
Milan, Italy - May 27, 2018: The Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II is Italy's oldest active shopping mall and a major landmark of Milan, Italy.

  • 5749 × 3000 pixels • 19.2 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 522 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 261 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Miguel Almeida

Miguel Almeida