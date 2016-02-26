Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Granada Spain - 09 14 2021: Exterior main facade view at the Charles V Palace, located on Assabica hill, plaza Palace Charles V with tourist people visiting, Alhambra Granada Spain
Formats
5749 × 3000 pixels • 19.2 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 522 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 261 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG