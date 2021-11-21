Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2080744612
Gramado, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil - November 21, 2021: wreath with bear decorating trade facade in the tourist city of Gramado.
L
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adorablebackgroundbeautifulcardcelebratecelebrationchristmaschristmas treecloseupcolorcutedecemberdecordecorationdecorativeembracingfestivegiftgramado rio grande do sulgramado rshappinesshappyholidayhomehouseindoorsinterior designlittlemerrynatal luznewornamentpresentredribbonroomsantaseasonseasonalsnowstarsweetsymboltoytraditiontraditionaltreewallpaperwinteryear
Categories: Miscellaneous, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist