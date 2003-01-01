Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A gracious, elderly gentleman feeding lovely swans by Lake Lucerne in the early morning with beautiful houses located on the lakeside, in the old town of Luzern CIty, Switzerland
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134444601

Item ID: 2134444601

A gracious, elderly gentleman feeding lovely swans by Lake Lucerne in the early morning with beautiful houses located on the lakeside, in the old town of Luzern CIty, Switzerland

Formats

  • 4989 × 3257 pixels • 16.6 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 653 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 327 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

C

CHEN MIN CHUN