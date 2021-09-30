Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094084811
A graceful white swan swimming on a lake with dark green water. The white swan is reflected in the water. The mute swan, Cygnus olor
D
By Dark_Side
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
animalbackgroundbeakbeautifulbeautybirdblackcalmcutecygnus olordarkdark watersdayeleganceeyefeatherfeathersgracegracefulgreenlakelightmirrormute swannaturalnatureneckoneoutdooroutdoorsoutsidepeacepeacefulpondpurityreflectionreflection in waterriverromancesceneswanswimtranquilwaterwhitewhite birdswildwildlifewing
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist