Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Graceful Architecture of Houston(Release Information: Editorial Use Only. Use of this image in advertising or for promotional purposes is prohibited.)
Photo Formats
2912 × 4345 pixels • 9.7 × 14.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
670 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
335 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.