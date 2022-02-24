Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Gowa, South Sulawesi, Indonesia - February 24, 2022. Toraja traditional house built at Somba Opu Fort. Tongkonan in Gowa serves as a tourist spot and to preserve the culture of South Sulawesi.
Formats
4000 × 6000 pixels • 13.3 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG