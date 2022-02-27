Images

Gothenburg, Sweden - February 27 2022: Two JAS 39 Gripen fighter aircraft patrolling the skies over Gothenburg in response to Russia invading Ukraine.
Item ID: 2129982200

  • 6500 × 4338 pixels • 21.7 × 14.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Trygve Finkelsen

Trygve Finkelsen