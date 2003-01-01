Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Gorillas are ground-dwelling, predominantly herbivorous apes that inhabit the forests of central Africa. The DNA of gorillas is highly similar to that of humans, from 95–99%
Formats
3648 × 5472 pixels • 12.2 × 18.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG